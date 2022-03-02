Nine students from Leesburg High School have received awards from Cambridge Assessment International Education, part of the University of Cambridge.
The students, and their awards, are:
• Corey Phillips – Merit Award• Abhik Shil – Scholar Award
• Alexis Cowgill – Scholar Award• Alicia Jiang – Scholar Award
• Benjamin White – Scholar Award • John Anderson – Scholar Award
• Lexi Stephens – Scholar Award • Raleigh Ford – Scholar Award
• Samuel Maggio – Scholar Award
Their awards acknowledge their outstanding performance on Cambridge coursework and examinations, according to a Lake County Schools news release. Leesburg High School is Lake County’s first Cambridge Advanced International Certificate of Education school.
Michael Randolph, Leesburg High principal, said the awards recognize the talent, dedication and commitment of students and staff.
“I am so proud of our students’ hard work, tenacity and courage to excel in the Cambridge program,” he said. “Our students’ sacrifice has paid off with their academic excellence, and they are a great representation of Leesburg High School, our community, and our district.”
More than 1 million students study Cambridge International programs in over 160 countries. The program is part of an internationally benchmarked program that allows students to earn college-level credit in high school.
Mark Cavone, Cambridge International’s North America regional director, said, “The results reflect the enormous talent in Leesburg High School, not only amongst students but also within the teaching profession. Students from Leesburg High School have a bright future ahead of them, and I wish them every success in the future.”
Learn more at www.cambridgeinternational.org.