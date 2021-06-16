The Leesburg Resource Center was recently selected as Lake Technical College High School’s “2020/21 Adult Education/GED Business Partner of the Year” and recognized at a June 10GED graduation ceremony.
During the fall of 2020, amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the center partnered with Lake Technical College to offer a preparatory class to assist people seeking to complete their high school education via the GED option. Classes continued into the spring 2021 semester, and the program is expected to continue growing in the coming years.
Despite the challenges of providing a safe environment during the pandemic, both Lake Tech and the Leesburg Resource Center were able to allay concerns and successfully launch this program. Classes are offered two days per week and students are able to work at their own pace as they pursue their GEDs.
“The opportunity to provide classes at the Leesburg Resource Center has opened up possibilities for students in the Leesburg area that may not have transportation or access to classes at our main campus,” said Art Seidner, Lake Tech’s Adult Education program manager. “This partnership is a wonderful way to expand education options for students and to help them work toward their goals to become self-sufficient.”