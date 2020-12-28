Calling all artists! The Leesburg Center for the Arts (CFA) is placing a Request for Proposals from Emerging Artists for the Downtown Leesburg Storefront Art Program. Individual artists will have their work on display in storefront windows of empty buildings for a set period of three months.
The purpose of the Storefront Art Program is to exhibit and promote Emerging Central Florida artists. The goal to enhance, educate, and elevate the experience of visitors to downtown Leesburg while giving new artists a platform to display their work.
Learn More: https://www.leesburgarts.com/call-for-artists