Catching Big Bass Tournament in the Harris Chain of Lakes has been going on for quite some time and is still happening today. With some of the largest Bass ever caught, it is the perfect place to have a fishing tournament. You can fish or come watch the weigh-in Saturday, October 3, 2020 at 6 AM – 4:30 PM
- Cash prizes for every 1 in 10 places
- Safe light to 3pm
- Weigh-In at 3pm - All welcome to attend!
- Open to all ages
- Max 2 persons per boat
- Masks must be worn at check-in
- Boat Operator must be at least 18 years old
- Participants will receive a T-shirt
For more information contact the Leesburg Chamber of Commerce.