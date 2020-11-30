The 53rd annual Leesburg Christmas Parade will step off along Main Street in downtown Leesburg. Participants include music and dance groups, businesses, civic organizations and Santa Claus. For the first time ever, the parade will be aired live on Lakefront TV. Lakefront TV can be found on Xfinity 22, Prism 21, Spectrum 497, Apple TV, Roku and at LakeFrontTV.com.
The holiday version of the 50’s on Main Street Cruise-In takes place Saturday, December 12th at 5pm. Come to Towne Square to enjoy live music and see a variety of amazing cars from antiques to modern day. Best in Class trophies are awarded and the winners parade takes place at 7 pm.
More information on holiday events can be found at www.LeesburgPartnership.com.