City of Leesburg offices and facilities, including City Hall and Customer Service, will close on Wednesday, November 11 in observance of Veterans Day. Regular operations will resume on Thursday, November 12.
The Leesburg Public Library will close November 11 and will reopen Thursday, November 12 at 10:00am.
There will be no change to garbage, yard waste, bulk item, appliance, recycling or dumpster collection due to the holiday.
The City gymnasium, located at 1851 Griffin Road, will be open from 10:00am – 4:00pm on November 11.