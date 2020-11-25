Lake County sheriff’s detectives are investigating an apparent double-murder and suicide that occured sometime before Tuesday afternoon in the Crescent Lake Club subdivision.
Detective say a wife shot and killed her husband and their adult special needs son before turning the gun on herself.
Writings found in the home suggest that it was a planned event.
The couple were in their 70s.
A pool service employee noticed a foul odor coming from within the home and called deputies.
Patrol deputies made a forced entry into the home and discovered the bodies of three adults.