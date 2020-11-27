The sixth annual Experience Lady Lake Expo is just around the corner. Dec. 2, all are invited to meet and support local business owners, including those representing health and wellness, insurance, financial, travel, home improvement and other companies.
Attendees are encouraged to bring donations of cat and dog food for Lady Lake Animal Control. The event will be 10 a.m.–3 p.m. at Lady Lake Soccer Fields, 250 Rolling Acres Rd. Free admission and parking, along with free door prizes to those who register. For more information, call 352-753-6029.