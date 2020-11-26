Tuesday night at approximately 11:30PM Leesburg firefighters were notified of a residential structure fire inside Holiday Mobile Home Park.
Firefighers arrived on the scene to find a single mobile home heavily involved with flames. quickly deployed a line and started with exposure protection to the mobile home.
No other mobile homes were involved in the fire but some did suffer heat damage. No residents were injured. One firefighter suffered a minor injury but is expected to return to work shortly.
The fire is still under investigation.