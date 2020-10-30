LEESBURG – They share a love of teaching and a commitment to their students, even during a pandemic.
Forty-eight educators, one from each of Lake County’s public schools, are being celebrated by their peers as the 2022 Teacher of the Year for their respective school.
In December, three finalists for the district-wide Teacher of the Year designation will be announced with the winner revealed on January 28, 2021.
The individual school Teacher of the Year nominees are selected based on extensive criteria provided by the Florida Department of Education that includes demonstration of leadership, innovation and compassion in the classroom.
“To be selected as the Teacher of the Year designate for your school is an honor in any year,” said Diane Kornegay, Lake County Schools Superintendent. “However, this year’s nominees have endured many challenges due to the pandemic and truly stand out for their dedication, flexibility and professionalism. I congratulate each of the nominees and extend my heartfelt thanks for their work to help our students succeed.”
The 2022 Lake School Schools Teacher of the Year nominees follow:
Astatula Elementary – Carissa Kase
Beverly Shores Elementary – Teri Bender
Carver Middle – Michele Jones
Clermont Elementary – Stephanie Rogers
Clermont Middle – Jason Kovacsev
Cypress Ridge Elementary – Christina Caldwell
East Ridge High – Synthia Marrero-Conti
East Ridge Middle – Megan Martin
Eustis Elementary – Shelly Meneses
Eustis Heights Elementary – Shannon Clark
Eustis High – Matt Knight
Eustis Middle – Sandra Scott
Fruitland Park Elementary – Rikki Parisoe
Grassy Lake Elementary – Katie Reese-Sheppard
Gray Middle – Kimberly Rydzewski
Groveland Elementary – Tara Williams
Imagine South Lake – Jennifer Bossier
Lake County Virtual – Courtney Welch
Lake Hills – Vanessa Villa-Reyes
Lake Minneola High – Maria Metcalf
Lake Success Academy – Peter Yelverton
Lake Technical College – Beth Thornton
Leesburg Elementary – Danielle Newton
Leesburg High – Kimberly McLaughlin
Lost Lake Elementary – Christi Vollertsen
Mascotte Charter – Elizabeth C. Getchell
Minneola Charter – Traci Sickels
Mount Dora High – Erik Belanger