LEESBURG – They share a love of teaching and a commitment to their students, even during a pandemic.

Forty-eight educators, one from each of Lake County’s public schools, are being celebrated by their peers as the 2022 Teacher of the Year for their respective school.

In December, three finalists for the district-wide Teacher of the Year designation will be announced with the winner revealed on January 28, 2021.

The individual school Teacher of the Year nominees are selected based on extensive criteria provided by the Florida Department of Education that includes demonstration of leadership, innovation and compassion in the classroom.

“To be selected as the Teacher of the Year designate for your school is an honor in any year,” said Diane Kornegay, Lake County Schools Superintendent. “However, this year’s nominees have endured many challenges due to the pandemic and truly stand out for their dedication, flexibility and professionalism. I congratulate each of the nominees and extend my heartfelt thanks for their work to help our students succeed.”

The 2022 Lake School Schools Teacher of the Year nominees follow:

Astatula Elementary – Carissa Kase

Beverly Shores Elementary – Teri Bender

Carver Middle – Michele Jones

Clermont Elementary – Stephanie Rogers

Clermont Middle – Jason Kovacsev

Cypress Ridge Elementary – Christina Caldwell

East Ridge High – Synthia Marrero-Conti

East Ridge Middle – Megan Martin

Eustis Elementary – Shelly Meneses

Eustis Heights Elementary – Shannon Clark

Eustis High – Matt Knight

Eustis Middle – Sandra Scott

Fruitland Park Elementary – Rikki Parisoe

Grassy Lake Elementary – Katie Reese-Sheppard

Gray Middle – Kimberly Rydzewski

Groveland Elementary – Tara Williams

Imagine South Lake – Jennifer Bossier

Lake County Virtual – Courtney Welch

Lake Hills – Vanessa Villa-Reyes

Lake Minneola High – Maria Metcalf

Lake Success Academy – Peter Yelverton

Lake Technical College – Beth Thornton

Leesburg Elementary – Danielle Newton

Leesburg High – Kimberly McLaughlin

Lost Lake Elementary – Christi Vollertsen

Mascotte Charter – Elizabeth C. Getchell

Minneola Charter – Traci Sickels

Mount Dora High – Erik Belanger