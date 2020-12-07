Construction will soon begin on an expansion of the city of Leesburg’s Turnpike Wastewater Treatment Facility. The project
will increase the current capacity of the facility and will also upgrade the existing infrastructure. The official groundbreaking ceremony is set for 10:00 a.m., Thursday, December 3, on the project site at 1600 County Rd 470, Okahumpka.
The $21.6 million project will upgrade equipment on the existing facility that has reached its shelf life as well as construct an additional sequencing batch reactor (SBR), digester and convert the effluent filtration media from sand to microfiber. The improvements and expansion will increase the capacity of the facility from 3.0 million gallons per day (MGD) to 4.5 MGD and allow the City to keep up with the population growth seen throughout southern Leesburg.
“It’s exciting to see this important project get underway as it is key to keeping pace with our region’s growing economy,” said City Manager Al Minner.
The facility was designed by Hydro Solutions Consulting, LLC with their partner Carollo Engineers and will be built by Wharton-Smith, Inc. Construction Group.
The public is invited to attend the ceremony. For more information, call the Public Works Department at 352-435-9442.
