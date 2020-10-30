Have you seen 16 year old Haylee Mackinson or 14 year old Vijay Peraud of Lake County? Both children ran away from a home in Clermont with a third child who has since been located in Polk county however Haylee and Vijay were not. Haylee was last seen wearing black Nike spandex shorts, a black Nike shirt, and black Nike slides with white socks. It is unknown what Vijay was wearing.
If you have any information to assist us in locating these children, please contact law enforcement. The case detective is Lake County deputy Gerald Dozier. He can be reached at 352-343-9500 or Gerald.dozier@lcso.org.