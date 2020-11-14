The Lake County Clerk of the Circuit Court & Comptroller is hosting a week-long event to help those with suspended driver licenses get back on the road while saving money on select overdue court obligations.
The Operation Green Light event will accommodate payments over the phone, or payments online after a customer has coordinated payment terms with a payment clerk. In most instances, those who pay their obligations in full, or sign up for a monthly payment plan by 5 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 20, will be able to have their driver license reinstated, all while saving money.
If you are unsure of the current status of your driver license, visit the Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles' website to check.
Details about this event:
WHAT: Operation Green Light - A Driver License Reinstatement Days Event
WHEN: 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday, Nov. 16 through Friday, Nov. 20, 2020
WHERE:
By Phone: (352) 742-3846
By Email: greenlight@lakecountyclerk.org
In-Person: Lake County Courthouse, 550 W. Main St., First Floor, East Wing, Tavares