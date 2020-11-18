Nov 10, the Lake County Board of County Commissioners hosted the annual State of the County presentation in the Lake County Administration Building in Tavares.
This year’s theme, “Moving Forward Together,” highlighted the County’s 2020 achievements, with a focus on infrastructure, economic growth, public services and public safety.
“While 2020 has presented our community with many unexpected challenges, I am inspired and encouraged by our ability to respond and overcome,” said commission chairman Leslie Campione. “Together we have demonstrated our ability to unite in our commitment to preserving and advancing Lake County despite whatever challenges may come.”
A video of the presentation can be viewed at
https://lakecountyfl.gov/government/sotc.
The program also included induction of Paula Stegall Stinson into the Women’s Hall of Fame. Stinson is being recognized for her decades of leadership and service to the community that helped to support families and improve the quality of life for Lake County residents.
The entire program, including the board meeting, can be viewed at https://lakecountyfl.gov/boardmeeting.