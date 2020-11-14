rookie teachers

LEESBURG – While new to their profession, 46 Lake County Schools educators are being recognized for their commitment to their students and passion for teaching. Each teacher was selected by peers as the 2022 Rookie Teacher of the Year for their respective school.

In February 2021, three finalists for the district-wide Rookie Teacher of the Year designation will be announced. The winner will be revealed on March 11, 2021.

Each Rookie Teacher of the Year nominee has three years or less of teaching experience and has demonstrated leadership, innovation, and compassion in the classroom.

“It can be challenging to make an impact in the classroom when you are just starting your teaching career. But these nominees have demonstrated incredible creativity and dedication at a time when our classrooms are anything but normal because of the pandemic,” said Diane Kornegay, Lake County Schools Superintendent. “I congratulate each of the nominees and extend my heartfelt thanks for their work to help our students succeed.”

The 2022 Lake Schools Rookie Teacher of the Year nominees are:

Astatula Elementary – Kacie Briggs

Beverly Shores Elementary – Equitia Sayles

Carver Middle – Ronika Moore

Clermont Elementary – Carolynn Prather

Clermont Middle – Sylvia Vellios

Cypress Ridge Elementary – Tiffany Desautels

East Ridge High – Vrenlly Cruz-Guerrero

East Ridge Middle – David Martinez

Eustis Elementary – Jessica Goodbred-Warren

Eustis Heights Elementary – Sabrina Hutchinson

Eustis High – Catherine Schulte

Eustis Middle – Jakara Green

Fruitland Park Elementary – Alexa DeJarlais

Grassy Lake Elementary – Julia Richter

Gray Middle – Scott Miller

Groveland Elementary – Kylee Martin

Lake Hills School – Melissa Icker

Lake Minneola High – Nilda Rodriguez

Lake Success Academy – Jessica Tomalia

Lake Technical College – Tyler Shadick

Leesburg Elementary – Kristen O’Donnell

Leesburg High – Yolander Scarberry

Lost Lake Elementary – Amritha Rama

Mascotte Charter – Jacob Carriero

Minneola Charter – Jasmin Cruz

Mount Dora High – Sarah Greinke

Mount Dora Middle – Miranda Cornwell

Oak Park Middle – Samuel Blocker

Pine Ridge Elementary – Samantha Hudson

Rimes Early Learning Center – Amy Crosts

Round Lake Charter – Marissa Cannon

Sawgrass Bay Elementary – Hannah Altemeyer

Seminole Springs Elementary – Antoinette Baptiste

Sorrento Elementary – Savannah McMennamy

South Lake High – Tonya King

Spring Creek Charter – Jocelyn Register

Tavares Elementary- Lindsey Gantz

Tavares High – Johnanna Hill

Tavares Middle – Claritza Duarte

Treadway Elementary – Maggie Slaight

Triangle Elementary - Cylie Svartoien

Umatilla Elementary – Kennady Merrill

Umatilla High – Theresa Spann

Umatilla Middle – Katherine Jolliff

Villages Elementary – Jasmine Edwards

Windy Hill Middle – Kyle Manecci