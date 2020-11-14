LEESBURG – While new to their profession, 46 Lake County Schools educators are being recognized for their commitment to their students and passion for teaching. Each teacher was selected by peers as the 2022 Rookie Teacher of the Year for their respective school.
In February 2021, three finalists for the district-wide Rookie Teacher of the Year designation will be announced. The winner will be revealed on March 11, 2021.
Each Rookie Teacher of the Year nominee has three years or less of teaching experience and has demonstrated leadership, innovation, and compassion in the classroom.
“It can be challenging to make an impact in the classroom when you are just starting your teaching career. But these nominees have demonstrated incredible creativity and dedication at a time when our classrooms are anything but normal because of the pandemic,” said Diane Kornegay, Lake County Schools Superintendent. “I congratulate each of the nominees and extend my heartfelt thanks for their work to help our students succeed.”
The 2022 Lake Schools Rookie Teacher of the Year nominees are:
Astatula Elementary – Kacie Briggs
Beverly Shores Elementary – Equitia Sayles
Carver Middle – Ronika Moore
Clermont Elementary – Carolynn Prather
Clermont Middle – Sylvia Vellios
Cypress Ridge Elementary – Tiffany Desautels
East Ridge High – Vrenlly Cruz-Guerrero
East Ridge Middle – David Martinez
Eustis Elementary – Jessica Goodbred-Warren
Eustis Heights Elementary – Sabrina Hutchinson
Eustis High – Catherine Schulte
Eustis Middle – Jakara Green
Fruitland Park Elementary – Alexa DeJarlais
Grassy Lake Elementary – Julia Richter
Gray Middle – Scott Miller
Groveland Elementary – Kylee Martin
Lake Hills School – Melissa Icker
Lake Minneola High – Nilda Rodriguez
Lake Success Academy – Jessica Tomalia
Lake Technical College – Tyler Shadick
Leesburg Elementary – Kristen O’Donnell
Leesburg High – Yolander Scarberry
Lost Lake Elementary – Amritha Rama
Mascotte Charter – Jacob Carriero
Minneola Charter – Jasmin Cruz
Mount Dora High – Sarah Greinke
Mount Dora Middle – Miranda Cornwell
Oak Park Middle – Samuel Blocker
Pine Ridge Elementary – Samantha Hudson
Rimes Early Learning Center – Amy Crosts
Round Lake Charter – Marissa Cannon
Sawgrass Bay Elementary – Hannah Altemeyer
Seminole Springs Elementary – Antoinette Baptiste
Sorrento Elementary – Savannah McMennamy
South Lake High – Tonya King
Spring Creek Charter – Jocelyn Register
Tavares Elementary- Lindsey Gantz
Tavares High – Johnanna Hill
Tavares Middle – Claritza Duarte
Treadway Elementary – Maggie Slaight
Triangle Elementary - Cylie Svartoien
Umatilla Elementary – Kennady Merrill
Umatilla High – Theresa Spann
Umatilla Middle – Katherine Jolliff
Villages Elementary – Jasmine Edwards
Windy Hill Middle – Kyle Manecci