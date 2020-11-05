The Lake County Office of Fire Rescue has just hired 12 new firefighters, nine of which were obtained with $1.76 million in grant funding received from the Department of Homeland Security’s Staffing for Adequate Fire and Emergency Response (SAFER).
The new positions reduce mandatory overtime and support the department’s multi-year strategic plan for staffing and vehicles.
“These new firefighters will help support our long-term goals by improving response times, which in turn increases the safety of Lake County residents and visitors,” said Lake County Fire Chief Jim Dickerson.
The grant also supports Fire Rescue’s efforts to reach the recommended standards set by the National Fire Protection Agency (NFPA) that specify requirements for deploying fire suppression operations, emergency medical operations and special operations to protect residents.
The 12 new firefighters have begun training and, upon completion, will be assigned to a shift on Dec. 4.
Career firefighters of Lake County Fire Rescue protect county residents and visitors in an area covering approximately 1,200 square miles, with nearly 70,000 residences and up to 2,000 commercial properties.
For more information, visit https://lakecountyfl.gov/offices/fire_rescue.