Detectives with the Lake County sheriff’s Homicide Unit arrested Laurie Leigh Shaver Friday on a warrant that charges her with Second-Degree Homicide (Domestic Violence) in connection with the death of her husband, Michael Shaver. The warrant comes more than two years after the start of the investigation, which quickly became a very high-profile case that garnered wide-spread coverage throughout 2018 and beyond.
The investigation began in February 2018 after a friend of Michael Shaver’s requested deputies to do a well-being check on him, telling the Sheriff’s Office he hadn’t heard from Michael since the later part of 2015. Deputies responded to the home (located at 9850 Sandy Pines Road in Clermont) for the well-being check and were not able to locate Michael. Laurie told deputies to leave her property when they asked for permission to have a cadaver dog conduct a sniff of a concrete slab that was poured around a home-made fire pit in her yard.
As the investigation progressed, a search warrant was obtained and served on Laurie Shaver’s property in March 2018, at which time human remains were located buried underneath that concrete slab.
Detectives received confirmation in June 2018 that those remains were in fact those of Michael Shaver’s.
The cause of death was ruled homicide. The manner of death is not yet being released.
Detectives have investigated this case diligently since its beginning and obtained the arrest warrant for Laurie yesterday evening (09/16/20). The warrant charges her with Second-Degree Homicide (Domestic Violence) and Accessory After the Fact to Second-Degree Homicide. She was arrested this morning at approximately 10:25 a.m. at her residence located at 27302 Bay Avenue in Okahumpka without incident. She has no bond.