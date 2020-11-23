school awards

LEESBURG – They may help process student registrations or tirelessly clean and disinfect classrooms. Some Lake County Schools employees drive buses ensuring their precious cargo arrives safely to their destination while others maintain the integrity of school buildings, including two built in 1926.

Fifty-nine school district workers have been recognized as the 2022 Lake County School-Related Employees of the Year and are critical in helping to ensure student and teacher success.

This year’s honorees represent 52 schools and seven transportation depots. They were selected by their respective school or department.

In February 2021, three finalists for the district-wide School-Related Employee of the Year designation will be announced. The winner will be revealed on March 11, 2021.

“These dedicated employees are a vital part of our team,” said Diane Kornegay, Lake County Schools Superintendent. “They help ensure our schools run smoothly and that our students and staff have the resources and support needed to succeed. Their contributions help make our district a great place to learn and work.”

The 2022 School-Related Employees of the Year honorees are:

Astatula Elementary – Carlos Villatoro

Beverly Shores Elementary – Yvette Coggins

Carver Middle – Jennifer Pease

Clermont Elementary – Debra Fern

Clermont Middle – Barbara Eldredge

Curriculum & Instruction – Ileana Rosado

Cypress Ridge Elementary – Hope Beebe

East Ridge High – Karina Ortiz

East Ridge Middle – Sandra Belinski

Eustis Elementary – Maria Parra

Eustis Heights Elementary – Pam Jones

Eustis High – Maria Gomez

Eustis Middle – Maribel Puentes

Fruitland Park Elementary – Sonya Banda

Grassy Lake Elementary – April Dempsey

Gray Middle – Carolyn Bell

Groveland Elementary – Samson Backer

Human Resources – Kristina Gerena

Lake Hills School – Kaylin Price

Lake Minneola High – Pam Jones

Lake Success Academy – Rosaela Lopez

Lake Technical College – Robert Zehner

Leesburg Elementary – Karly Nelson

Leesburg High – Jjovanna Bethel

Lost Lake Elementary – Jean Dewey-Raborn

Mascotte Charter – Robin Harris

Minneola Charter – Tracy Squicciarini

Mount Dora High – Charles “Chuck” Fortin

Mount Dora Middle – Martine Louis

Oak Park Middle – Carmen Sims

Pine Ridge Elementary – Julie Bandelin

Rimes Early Learning Center – Kevin Gildea

Round Lake Charter – Aida McMullen

Sawgrass Bay Elementary – Cheryl Anderson

Seminole Springs Elementary – Stephanie Smith

Sorrento Elementary – Patricia Norsworthy

South Lake High – Greg Riverol

Spring Creek Charter – Misty Sigler

Tavares Elementary – Tabitha Koneski

Tavares High – Sara Jowers

Tavares Middle – Yvette Crouch

Transportation – Lake Ridge – Carlos Pacheco

Transportation – Leesburg Lot – Harriett Rutland

Transportation – North Lake Lot – Henry Kanczurzewski

Transportation – Mount Dora Lot – Marsha Kantner

Transportation – Tavares Lot – Bianca Santos

Transportation – ESE Lot – Deborah Peters

Transportation – South Lake Lot – Kim Boyett

Treadway Elementary – Stacy Fields

Triangle Elementary – Connie Garcia

Umatilla Elementary – Angie Cook

Umatilla High – Tina Carter

Umatilla Middle – Beth Williams

Villages Elementary – Maura Nathanson

Windy Hill Middle – Abigail Perez

The non-certified, non-instructional support personnel eligible for this honor include teacher assistants, library assistants, school nurses, bookkeepers, school secretaries, clerks, bus drivers, food service staff, custodian and building maintenance workers, warehouse workers, mechanics, security personnel and school resource officers and administrative secretaries and office managers.