LEESBURG – They may help process student registrations or tirelessly clean and disinfect classrooms. Some Lake County Schools employees drive buses ensuring their precious cargo arrives safely to their destination while others maintain the integrity of school buildings, including two built in 1926.
Fifty-nine school district workers have been recognized as the 2022 Lake County School-Related Employees of the Year and are critical in helping to ensure student and teacher success.
This year’s honorees represent 52 schools and seven transportation depots. They were selected by their respective school or department.
“These dedicated employees are a vital part of our team,” said Diane Kornegay, Lake County Schools Superintendent. “They help ensure our schools run smoothly and that our students and staff have the resources and support needed to succeed. Their contributions help make our district a great place to learn and work.”
The 2022 School-Related Employees of the Year honorees are:
Astatula Elementary – Carlos Villatoro
Beverly Shores Elementary – Yvette Coggins
Carver Middle – Jennifer Pease
Clermont Elementary – Debra Fern
Clermont Middle – Barbara Eldredge
Curriculum & Instruction – Ileana Rosado
Cypress Ridge Elementary – Hope Beebe
East Ridge High – Karina Ortiz
East Ridge Middle – Sandra Belinski
Eustis Elementary – Maria Parra
Eustis Heights Elementary – Pam Jones
Eustis High – Maria Gomez
Eustis Middle – Maribel Puentes
Fruitland Park Elementary – Sonya Banda
Grassy Lake Elementary – April Dempsey
Gray Middle – Carolyn Bell
Groveland Elementary – Samson Backer
Human Resources – Kristina Gerena
Lake Hills School – Kaylin Price
Lake Minneola High – Pam Jones
Lake Success Academy – Rosaela Lopez
Lake Technical College – Robert Zehner
Leesburg Elementary – Karly Nelson
Leesburg High – Jjovanna Bethel
Lost Lake Elementary – Jean Dewey-Raborn
Mascotte Charter – Robin Harris
Minneola Charter – Tracy Squicciarini
Mount Dora High – Charles “Chuck” Fortin
Mount Dora Middle – Martine Louis
Oak Park Middle – Carmen Sims
Pine Ridge Elementary – Julie Bandelin
Rimes Early Learning Center – Kevin Gildea
Round Lake Charter – Aida McMullen
Sawgrass Bay Elementary – Cheryl Anderson
Seminole Springs Elementary – Stephanie Smith
Sorrento Elementary – Patricia Norsworthy
South Lake High – Greg Riverol
Spring Creek Charter – Misty Sigler
Tavares Elementary – Tabitha Koneski
Tavares High – Sara Jowers
Tavares Middle – Yvette Crouch
Transportation – Lake Ridge – Carlos Pacheco
Transportation – Leesburg Lot – Harriett Rutland
Transportation – North Lake Lot – Henry Kanczurzewski
Transportation – Mount Dora Lot – Marsha Kantner
Transportation – Tavares Lot – Bianca Santos
Transportation – ESE Lot – Deborah Peters
Transportation – South Lake Lot – Kim Boyett
Treadway Elementary – Stacy Fields
Triangle Elementary – Connie Garcia
Umatilla Elementary – Angie Cook
Umatilla High – Tina Carter
Umatilla Middle – Beth Williams
Villages Elementary – Maura Nathanson
Windy Hill Middle – Abigail Perez
The non-certified, non-instructional support personnel eligible for this honor include teacher assistants, library assistants, school nurses, bookkeepers, school secretaries, clerks, bus drivers, food service staff, custodian and building maintenance workers, warehouse workers, mechanics, security personnel and school resource officers and administrative secretaries and office managers.