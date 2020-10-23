A new aquatic center will soon become a reality for Leesburg residents. The official groundbreaking ceremony is set for 10:00 a.m., Friday, October 30, on the project site at the corner of Canal Street and Pine Street.
The $5.2 million facility will include an eight-lane competition pool, zero entry multi-purpose pool with slide and a 2,100 square foot building to house administrative space and restroom/shower facilities. The complex will sit on a 4.61 acre parcel close to downtown Leesburg. It replaces the Venetian Gardens pool that was demolished in 2018 to make way for the Venetian Center.
The facility was designed by CPH Engineering with their partner Water Technology, Inc. and will be built by Evergreen Construction.
The public is invited to attend the ceremony. For more information, call the Public Works Department at 352-435-9442.