Lake County sheriff’s deputies responded to a home last night in the Holiday RV Village, located at 28229 County Road 33 in Leesburg, just after 9 p.m. in response to a 911 call regarding a man being shot in his home. Upon arrival at the home, which was located on Lot 20, deputies found 61-year-old Jerry Michael Stewart deceased in the enclosed front porch area of the mobile home from an apparent gunshot.
As the investigation got underway, patrol deputies began to canvass the neighborhood and went next door to Lot 21, which is the home of 61-year-old Scott Curtiss Rudolph. Deputies noticed Rudolph sitting in his enclosed front porch area with a handgun near his feet and another firearm close by. Rudolph appeared to be intoxicated and eventually confessed to killing Stewart.
Stewart’s wife informed deputies that the two men had an argument during the last week and that Stewart went over and apologized to Rudolph a few days ago. It is unclear what the argument was about.
Rudolph was arrested and charged with First-Degree Murder and was transported to the Lake County Detention Center without incident. He is in jail on no bond and his booking photo is attached (click camera icon below).
Stewart and his wife just moved in to the park approximately three weeks ago.