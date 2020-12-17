The Leesburg Night Market is returning Friday, Dec. 18.
The market, sponsored by the Leesburg Center for the Arts, will make its return debut under the leadership of the new market manager, Joel Padilla.w
The market will take place every third Friday of the month from 6 to 9 p.m. in front of City Hall.
New to this season, the market will include local artists and musicians set up in front of or inside local businesses along Main Street.
The market also features local artisans, crafters, makers and growers, as well as convenient downtown parking.