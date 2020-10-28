LEESBURG, FL - In partnership with Lake County, the City of Leesburg is announcing the availability of a CARES Act Recovery Grant, designed to provide funding to affected Leesburg businesses. The emergency relief funds will offer economic support to those local businesses that have been negatively impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The grant application process will open on Wednesday, October 28. At that time, businesses can visit www.leesburgflorida.gov to find grant information and on-line application forms. Businesses who may not have access to the electronic forms should contact the City Manager’s Office for information on obtaining a paper application.
Most affected businesses will qualify for Category #3 – City Wide Affected Retail and Entertainment Business Recovery Grant. In this program, companies with five or more full-time employees can receive up to $10,000.00 while small businesses with less than five employees may be eligible for $5,000.00.
Grant awards are anticipated to be issued by the week of November 16th and paid until grant funding allocations expire. Funding will be available on a first come – first served basis.
Applicants may call the City Manager’s office at 352-728-9786 ext. 1100 or email citymanager@leesburgflorida.gov for additional information on the CARES Act Recovery Grant program.