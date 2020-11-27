The Leesburg City Commission recently approved purchasing four pickup trucks for the Leesburg Police Department.
The Police Department is replacing four previously budgeted 2012 Dodge Charger pursuit vehicles with Ford F-150 Responder pickup trucks.
The trucks will be assigned to each of the four patrol shift supervisors. The trucks will benefit the operation by being able to carry additional equipment that may not be needed in each patrol vehicle but can be brought by the supervisor if needed. The trucks will also allow access to areas that cannot be reached by cars. Access to difficult areas is required on a regular basis as wellas during storm events.
City staff located 2020 model year Ford F-150 Police Responder trucks at a dealership in Hardeeville, SC. If the City had following its standard process of manufactured to order the cost of each truck would have been $2,000 more and the trucks would not have been available until September of 2021 based on Ford's current production schedule. Staff made arrangements for transport to Leesburg at a cost of $400 per truck.
Procurement received one quote from the NJPA cooperative contract on the 2021 Ford F-150 Police
The cost of the 2020 model year trucks from OC Welch Ford Lincoln was $34,595.00 plus $400 for transportation. The total purchase price for all four trucks is $138,380.00.