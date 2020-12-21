A Lady Lake man was arrested early Wednesday morning after detectives with the Lake County sheriff’s Special Investigations Bureau, along with the sheriff’s SWAT Team and detectives from the Clermont, Eustis, and Leesburg Police Departments, served a drug search warrant at his home. The investigation began in August after detectives received numerous citizen complaints regarding drug activity at the residence, which is located at 2900 Temple Hill Road in Lady Lake.
Upon searching the home, detectives located 25 grams of methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia, a .22 rifle, and ammunition.
The target of the investigation, 34-year-old Shane Diamond, was placed under arrest and taken to the Lake County Detention Center where he was booked in with a total bond of $37,500. He was charged with the following: Trafficking in Methamphetamine, Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, and Possession of Ammunition by a Convicted Felon.