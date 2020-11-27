Come see downtown Leesburg transform into a Christmas wonderland with falling show, real mountain snow sledding, Live toy soldiers, Festive foods, kids games & rides and the lighting of the 24' tall Christmas tree. Visit with Santa!!

The annual Leesburg Christmas Stroll transforms downtown Leesburg into a Christmas winter wonderland with fun for the whole family. 

On Friday beginning at 6 p.m., enjoy Leesburg as you’ve never seen it before with snow falls, holiday lights and the official lighting of the 24-foot Christmas tree outside City Hall. 

Kids will be able to meet Santa in a fun and socially-distancing way. Also enjoy live entertainment, festive foods, hayrides, stilt walkers, a juggler and kids inflatables. 

Details: https://www.facebook.com/leesburgpartnership