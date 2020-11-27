The annual Leesburg Christmas Stroll transforms downtown Leesburg into a Christmas winter wonderland with fun for the whole family.
On Friday beginning at 6 p.m., enjoy Leesburg as you’ve never seen it before with snow falls, holiday lights and the official lighting of the 24-foot Christmas tree outside City Hall.
Kids will be able to meet Santa in a fun and socially-distancing way. Also enjoy live entertainment, festive foods, hayrides, stilt walkers, a juggler and kids inflatables.
Details: https://www.facebook.com/leesburgpartnership