“We’ve come a long way with soap options today,” Linda Felton, owner of Linda’s Soap Box shares. “Natural homemade soaps can include a combination of ingredients including lemongrass, lavender, vanilla, peppermint and tea tree oil, as well as shea butter, olive oil, honey and goat milk. Popular ingredients known not only for their natural scent, but their moisturizing benefits.”
Linda’s grandmother used to make soap back in the 1950’s. “My grandmother made soap from rendered lard that my mother used for laundry!” Linda exclaimed. “That held my interest for more than 50 years.”
That interest never left Linda. Linda was a registered nurse for 25 years, but eight years before retiring she decided to fly to San Francisco to become a certified soap maker. She also learned how to make lotions, creams, salves and lip balms.
Those newly-acquired skills, along with her passion and knowledge are what led her to start her soap business in 2008. Over the years she has added other products. When Covid-19 happened, Linda’s daughter posted that her mom was making masks for the family. Soon Linda started receiving calls from businesses that needed masks. She dusted off her 25-year-old sewing machine and started making, donating and selling custom masks from her soap shop. “It’s been a rewarding experience helping our community.”
Most recently Linda and her team have launched www.lindasoapbox.com. This has allowed the business to offer curbside pick-up and shipping.
Located at 715 W. Main Street in Downtown Leesburg, Linda’s Soap Box is open Mondays through Fridays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and can be reached by calling 352-516-6589, on Facebook or online at www.lindasoapbox.com