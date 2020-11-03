Athena is a lovable 4 year old female Terrier mix. She is very friendly and super sweet with people and other dogs. She tested positive for heartworm and will be undergoing treatment through our shelter.
The cost is covered by us, and she will need a quiet, calm place to stay during this time. If interested in providing a foster or furever home, please contact our shelter.
Nakita is a lovely 4 year old Shepherd / Shar-Pei mix. She does great with other dogs and is very friendly with all people. She has not been tested around cats yet, but can be tested if needed. Nakita is available to pre-adopt and will be able to join her new home after her spay. If interested in meeting Nakita, visit our shelter!
Sissy is an adorable 2 year old female kitty with gray and white fur. She is very sweet and loves attention from all people. She is adjusting to life in our kitty kottage with other cats. Sissy will make a friendly and loving companion and is ready to meet you at our shelter!
You may visit Athena, Nakita and Sissy at the Humane Society of Lake County, 16435 McKinley Road, Umatilla. 352-589-7400