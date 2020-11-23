A Lake-Sumter State College instructor has been named as the 2020 Professor of the Year by the Association of Florida Colleges.
Jeremy Norton, an associate professor of political science, said he was honored to win the award and represent Lake-Sumer State College.
“This is a highlight of my career, and I appreciate all of the assistance and support that the college community has provided,” he said. “I am glad that I could bring this win home as our talented faculty have before me.”
Each year, the 28 colleges in the Florida College System nominate a faculty member for the AFC Professor of the Year competition. The competition looked different this year due to the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic and was held virtually. Faculty members prepare a 15-minute teaching demonstration and are evaluated on their ability to foster a positive learning environment, include varied instructional activities to meet student needs, allow students to engage fully and provide clear learning outcomes for the lesson.
Each finalist presented their course lesson via Zoom to a panelist of judges and AFC virtual conference attendees. A group of faculty and staff gathered on the Leesburg Campus to watch Norton present on the big screen in the Fine Arts Auditorium.
“We all had to adjust to the circumstances that 2020 has brought us,” Norton said. “My seated courses have become real-time online courses conducted in Zoom. I got quite a bit of experience using this method to teach and interact with students, so the competition fit the current circumstances.”
Norton’s lesson focused on primaries and caucuses as part of the presidential nominating process. The lesson discusses the various types of statewide nominating contests, how primaries and caucuses work, and the strengths and weaknesses of the process.
“I was elated to learn that AFC had selected Jeremy as the 2020 Professor of the Year,” said Dr. Michael Vitale, LSSC vice president of academic affairs. “I have found Jeremy to be dedicated to providing the best educational experiences for our students. Receiving this award is a fitting recognition of Jeremy’s contributions to LSSC not just in 2020 but throughout his time at LSSC.”
“Congratulations to Jeremy for being named this year’s AFC Professor of the Year,” said Dr. Stan Sidor, LSSC president. “In the few times I was privileged to visit his classroom, I witnessed a creative and engaged professor and students who were freely expressing ideas in the true spirit of learning. Thank you for your creativity and dedication to your craft, your students and the college.”