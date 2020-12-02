A mental health hospital worker has been fired and charged with manslaughter after he was accussed of failing to check on a suicidal patient who later died.
Surveillance video shows 26-year-old technician Michael J. Pierret checking on a patient at LifeStream Behavioral Center in Leesburg several times during the night during certain hours, but not every hour as was required.
The patient, John L. Dourlain, 38, was found hanging from a doorknob in the bathroom on his room.
The police report states "surveillance video shows the behavioral technician checking on the schizophrenic patient several times during the night during certain hours, but not every hour. Michael documented checking on John at 0545, 0600, 0615, 0630, 0645 and 0700 hours but is not seen on video checking John. He could be seen on the video walking past his room but did not open the door to check on him or try to talk to him through the door, according to the report."
Investigators said Pierre fled to his native Puerto Rico. A warrant was issued, and he was arrested on Nov. 11.
He was held on $30,000 bond.
Pierre was charged with manslaughter through negligence involving a disabled adult. If convicted of the second-degree felony, he could be sentenced up to 15 years in prison.