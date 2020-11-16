Tavares – The Lake County Board of County Commissioners will host an investiture ceremony on Tuesday, Nov. 17 at 9 a.m. in the County Commission Chambers of the Lake County Administration Building, located at 315 W. Main St. in Tavares. The investiture will be followed by the regularly scheduled County Commission meeting.
Commissioner Josh Blake, who represents District 5, will be sworn in for a second term. Two new County Commissioners will be sworn in, including Douglas Shields, representing District 1, and Kirby Smith, representing District 3.
The event is open to the public. There will be a brief intermission before the start of the regularly scheduled County Commission meeting.
The program and regular board meeting will stream live at https://lakecountyfl.gov/boardmeeting.