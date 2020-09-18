Leesburg Bikefest has been canceled.
The Leesburg Partnership announced the news Friday.
The event, originally set for April 24-26, was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic. It had been rescheduled for Nov. 13-15.
CEO Joe Shipes said that the organization would not be able to host the event because the state is still in Phase 2 of reopening.
The leaders of the organization said the group has funds to help local businesses but because of COVID and the economy there aren't enough funds for all of the special events.