(The Center Square) – Florida will opt out of President Donald Trump's directive to use COVID-19 stimulus funds to cover the state's 25 percent share of a renewed federal pandemic unemployment assistance (PUA) program.
Instead, Gov. Ron DeSantis will pursue the same strategy the state utilized after the 2008-09 Great Recession: seek a U.S. Department of Labor (USDOL) loan to boost the state's maximum $275 weekly unemployment compensation, the nation's lowest subsistence stipend.
"We're looking to see what that would entail," DeSantis said. "If we can do the Department of Labor enhanced benefit through that loan, we would want to do it to give people some more relief."
Trump's plan is to extend assistance at $400 a week after Congress' $600 a week PUA expired Aug. 1 without Senate Republicans and House Democrats approving another COVID-19 stimulus bill.
Trump's directive requires states to contribute $100 of that $400 weekly federal PUA, which would cost state governments nationwide about $15 billion and Florida about $400 million.
The federal $300 weekly PUA component would divert money from the Federal Emergency Management Agency's $44 billion disaster relief fund just as hurricane season heats up.
The PUA extension was one of three memoranda Trump issued last weekend, along with an eviction moratorium executive order. The other two memoranda pauses federal student loan payments and deferred Social Security payroll taxes until 2021.
DeSantis nixed the PUA deal despite bipartisan support for it. Florida Democrats and Republicans also expressed concern about freezing the 12.4 percent payroll tax in a state where 20 percent of the population receives Social Security payments.
Under Trump's PUA directive, states could pay their $100 share with unspent money included in the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act that Congress approved in March.
Of the nearly $12 billion Florida has received in federal COVID-19 assistance, about $5.8 billion could be used for the PUA extension.
DeSantis, however, said tapping into the money is "not an option for us in Florida, because those CARES Act dollars are obligated already. They haven't been, quote, 'spent,' but it's $4-plus billion that's been obligated."
The governor has directed state agencies and departments to red-line 8.5 percent of their budgets for possible cuts.
"One concern I have: obviously this is a tough budget time for us, and so if I'm having to potentially have general revenue obligated to this, that is something that would be very problematic given our circumstances," he said.
DeSantis also questioned Trump's authority in unilaterally authorizing the expenditures by diverting FEMA disaster relief money, fearing lawsuits could delay the PUA extension.
"There's also only so much you can do through executive action," he said. "We're now at the point where presidents just do that. But I want to make sure there's no legal risks where if someone were to challenge this, we'd be left on the hook."
Florida had nearly $5 billion in its unemployment trust fund in March before the pandemic tripled the state's unemployment rate within a month.
The state has paid $2.8 billion in benefits, with $10.6 billion coming from the federal PUA package. It now has $1.8 billion in its trust fund, according to the Department of Economic Opportunity.
Florida secured a $3 billion loan from USDOL when its unemployment trust fund was depleted during the 2008-2009 Great Recession.
To replenish the fund and repay the loan, then-Gov. Rick Scott and Republican lawmakers in 2011 opted not to require businesses pay higher unemployment insurance but made it more difficult to qualify for unemployment, reduced from 26 weeks to 12 weeks the span benefits could be paid and retained the $275 weekly payout last increased in 1998.