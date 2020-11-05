Friday, Nov. 20, the Leesburg Craft Beer, Food and Wine Festival will go as scheduled for 2020.
Running from 6 to 10 p.m. in Towne Square, 500 West Main Street in downtown Leesburg, the annual event features unlimited samples, while supplies last, from a large selection of regional and national craft beer breweries, international and domestic wines and food from local restaurants. All included in tickets price.
The Hypersona Band will perform live on the Main Stage. The ticketed outdoor event will allow for beverage and food stations and guests to social distance.
Tickets, available to ages 21 and older, are $35 in advance and $45 day of event. Tickets are limited and available at www.leesburgpartnership.com/craftbeer or at the gate.