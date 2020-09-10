Lake-Sumter State College students can receive free food this month, as the college offers drive-thru food distribution during Hunger Action Month.
On Hunger Action Day, Thursday, Sept. 10, 11 a.m.–3 p.m., food will be available at the South Lake Campus, 1250 N. Hancock Rd., in Clermont. A previous event was held at the Leesburg campus on Sept. 3.
Any LSSC student currently enrolled for fall semester can participate in the Sept. 10 event. Over 20,000 pounds of food will be distributed to the students, including nutritious meal ingredients and fresh produce to last over a week.
This month’s effort follows a similar event in May, when the LSSC Foundation distributed more than 41,000 pounds of food to over 1,300 individuals.
“Following that success, and thanks to the generosity of an anonymous donor, the LSSC Foundation has partnered with Lake Cares Food Pantry and Second Harvest Food Bank of Central Florida to bring these events to North and South Lake Counties for LSSC students,” LSSC said in a news release.
“The personal and economic impacts from the COVID-19 pandemic have been significant for many LSSC students. More people than ever are at risk of experiencing hunger,” the college stated.