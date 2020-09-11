Last week Lake County deputies responded to Pinch A Penny in the Four Corners to investigate a burglary and theft. The complainant told deputies that he was reviewing his security cameras and noticed a white van approach the rear of his business, and a white male stepped out to take a garden cart valued at $100.
While speaking to deputies the victim also said that the same individual went behind the business on the evening of August 26th and reached over the fence to take a stainless steel pool heater valued at $3000. (Again, the situation captured on surveillance video.)
To make the situation worse, the victim was able to easily identify the suspect since they were neighbors for quite some time. The victim identified Nathan Michael Chinn (37) of Clermont as the suspect.
Deputies went to Mr. Chinn’s residence to speak with him about the situation. Mr. Chinn told deputies that both items had been placed by the curb (which the video disputes) so he thought he could take them. Mr. Chinn proudly showed off the yard cart that he had freshly painted as he didn’t like the color he stole it in. He also admitted to scrapping the pool heater at a local scrap yard.
Due to the clear evidence, Mr. Chinn was placed under arrest for two counts of commercial burglary, grand theft, petit theft, and dealing in stolen property. Those charges hold him with a $19,000 bail however, since Mr. Chinn is also on felony probation, he has no bond for the violation of probation charge.