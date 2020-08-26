The following COVID-19 testing options are available for Lake County residents for the week of August 24.
1. Adult Medicine of Lake County
Testing is $20 each for COVID-19 swab tests, antibody and rapid tests for residents and non-residents. No symptoms are required, and no appointment necessary.
•Lake Square Mall – COVID-19, antibody and rapid test
10401-015 US Highway 441 South, Leesburg
Time: 7 a.m. – 7 p.m.
Tuesdays through Saturday
Nasal swab and rapid tests will be done on all test days, antibodies (blood test) will be done on Thursdays only.
The turnaround time for the rapid test is approximately 30 minutes.
Drive-thru testing will be available outside from 7 a.m. to noon. Testing will continue inside from noon to 7 p.m.
2. Florida Department of Health in Lake County:
The testing sites open at 9 a.m. and continue on a first-come, first served basis for residents and non-residents, while test kits are available. Testing is free, no criteria is required and children may also be tested. Due to the demand for testing, it is recommended that residents call the Florida Department of Health COVID-19 Hotline at (352) 742-4830, prior to arriving at either location. The hotline is open 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.
•DOH-Lake Clermont WIC
560 W. DeSoto St., Clermont
•Lake Sumter State College
9501 U.S. Highway 441, Leesburg
3. State Pop-up Testing Site
The state supported walk-up site is offering free COVID-19 testing to individuals 18 and older. No symptoms are required, no appointment necessary.
•Target (parking lot)
2660 E. Hwy. 50, Clermont
Time: 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.
Daily
•Home Depot (parking lot)
10825 U.S. Hwy 441, Leesburg
Time: 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.
Daily
4. Private Health Care Providers
Private care providers may also offer testing.
Please note that this information is subject to change and site closures may occur due to inclement weather or other unforeseen events. Please visit www.lakecountyfl.gov/COVID-19 for the latest testing information or visit Lake County's online testing site locator tool which allows users to find the nearest COVID-19 testing sites in Lake County.
Additionally, the Lake County Board of County Commissioners’ partnership with the Florida Department of Health to provide reusable cloth face coverings to Lake County residents will continue while supplies last. The effort helps to promote the Florida Department of Health Advisory for residents to wear masks in public and socially distance.
Face coverings are available to Lake County residents and will be available at several Lake County libraries, For specific hours for when masks will be available at each library, visit:
Face coverings will also be available for pickup at the following city and town halls while supplies last:
-Astatula Town Hall, 25009 County Road 561, Astatula
-Mascotte City Hall, 100 E. Myers Blvd., Mascotte
-Minneola City Hall, 800 N. US Hwy 27, Minneola
-Montverde Town Hall, 17404 Sixth St., Montverde
Visit the CDC’s COVID-19 resource page for more information about proper mask use and care.
To sign up for the latest emergency notifications regarding COVID-19, text COVIDUPDATE to 888777 or visit www.lakecountyfl.gov/COVID-19 and follow Emergency Management at www.facebook.com/LakeCountyFLEmergencyManagement and www.twitter.com/lakeemergency. For the latest information, residents can call the Citizens Information Line at 352-253-9999 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.