Once a Week Watering Begins
Falling back to Eastern Standard Time brought with it the return of once a week lawn watering. Starting on November 1st, Leesburg water customers can only irrigate their lawns one day per week, before 10:00am and after 4:00pm.
Addresses ending in an odd number or homes without an address may only irrigate on Saturday. Addresses ending in an even number must irrigate on Sunday. Nonresidential properties may irrigate on Tuesday.
If you need assistance programming your irrigation controller, please contact 352-728-9835.
Now may be the time to update an old, inefficient irrigation system. Leesburg’s Water Conservation Incentive Program offers rebates for certain upgrades. Contact our Water Conservation Coordinator at 352-435-9442 for more information or visit www.leesburgflorida.gov/wcrebates .