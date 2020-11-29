A Leesburg motorcyclist is dead and three others seriously injured after a hit and run crash Saturday.
The incident happend at 1:05 p.m. after a 2004 Dodge Stratus turned into the path of two motorcycles on State Road 44 and Jay Street. The Stratus fled the scene after the crash.
The Florida Highway Patrol believes they have located the automobile in question but are still looking for the driver of the Stratus.
A 37-year-old Leesburg woman who was a passenger on one of the motorcycles was killed. The driver of that motorcycle, a 47-year-old Leesburg man, was seriously injured.
The second motorcyclist, a 44-year-old Eustis man, and his 40-year-old female passenger also sustained serious injuries.
Lake County sheriff’s deputies assisedt FHP troopers and located a possible suspect vehicle in an adjacent neighborhood. The vehicle had damage consistent with the one involved in the crash and was covered by a mattress. No occupants were located, the report says.
The crash remains under investigation and charges are pending against the driver of the Stratus. Anyone with information about that driver or the crash is asked to contact Crimeline or the FHP at (407) 737-2213.