One of the best political photos I've ever seen is one of Allen Ellison, candidate for Florida Congressional District 17, in a church surrounded by supporters, many of whom are reaching out to lay hands on him in the time-honored, traditional way of extending peace and blessings. His ground game appeared set: reach as many churches in his district, touch a lot of healing hands, and turn those blessings into voters.
But God disposes after man proposes and the pandemic put paid to all those plans. But rather than wait for the plague to end, Ellison adapted. He began broadcasting a series of town hall meetings, virtual affairs where he was able to bring in speakers and entertainers with national reputations to boost his campaign and discuss substantive issues, from veterans who commit suicide to climate change to the pandemic and beyond.
Many studies have been done and books written on the impact of blacks on sports, but the most repetitive themes concern speed and verticality. When the Negro Leagues were in existence, its players played a speedier, more entertaining game than did their white baseball league peers, emphasizing base-stealing and pickoffs. Likewise, college and pro basketball basically resembled the girl's game before Pat Summit, in which a premium was placed on things like two-handed set-shots and multiple passes from stationary positions. Back then, it was considered good basketball if every team member touched the ball before it was shot. Good basketball, yes, but boring.
All that changed with integration. Suddenly basketball and baseball got faster and more exciting. Folks like Maury Wills and Jackie Robinson brought an unrivalled speed and excitement to the game. And in basketball, the ground game turned into what we know now, a flying circus of half-court passes, dunks, and aerial exchanges between leaping scorers and alert back-court men skilled in lofting the alley-oop. Just as in sports, those who master the air game first became victors.
I'm writing this as I look at a clunky Facebook ad from Greg Steube, the incumbent. His pet themes, gun control, the border, support for police, and manufactured mania about a green new deal, are all derivatives of the message from Donald Trump's Washington. Both his message and delivery are about as old-fashioned as fear and as modern as basketball knee guards (remember them?).
In contrast, Ellison, has transformed central Florida politics with an air game that may serve as a primer for politicians to come. His embrace of social media represents, to borrow his campaign ad, a new way forward. I attended a recent campaign meeting and was struck both by the diversity of his team and the breadth of the geography they represented. Ellison's district is the largest in Florida and third largest in the country. From the east coast of Florida to our spot of sunshine, from north where there's no sand to south where the balmy breezes flow, Ellison's diverse group spoke to the pluralistic multiculturalism of our nation and also a new way of doing things. His campaign manager never met a text, Instagram, or Medium message she didn't like. His social media person is a clever goth type who's able to put her finger on every trend and viral eruption that disturbs the cyber-firmament. Ellison's air game has enabled him to go vertical, to soar over the barriers imposed by stay-at-home orders to reach constituents he once would have had to track down in person.
There's an old myth about Antaeus, a powerful wrestler who always won his bouts as long as his feet remained planted on Mother Earth. Hercules beat him by lifting him into the air. Likewise, too many institutions and individuals are still pursuing a ground game, drawing strength from a belief that one day the pandemic will just go away. They're ground-pounders, stuck in place. And when the world does starts spinning again, they may find that life has passed them by. Unless, that is, they go vertical, as Ellison has done, with an air game to replace the old ground game.