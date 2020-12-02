It’s time to choose the Lake County Schools 2021-22 student calendar.
The Lake County School District’s calendar committee has developed two student calendar options. All parents, students and other stakeholders are invited to participate in a public survey to let the School Board know which of the new options is most preferred.
The survey opened on Monday, Nov. 30, and it will close at 5 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 4.
Employees voted separately in an early version of the survey earlier this month.
Both calendar options have school starting on Tuesday, Aug. 10, the earliest start date allowed by state statute. Both options also recognize Labor Day, Martin Luther King Jr. Day and Presidents’ Day as student holidays. But there are differences.
The spring break dates are different on each option; one option has Veterans Day as a day off while the other would have students in school on Veterans Day with relevant activities offered; and each option has a different last day of school.
Summary outlines of each calendar option:
OPTION 1:
Veterans Day, Nov. 11, 2021 – Students attend school with relevant activities to honor veterans
Full week off at Thanksgiving – Nov. 22-26, 2021.
Winter break begins Monday, Dec. 20, 2021, with classes resuming Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022
Spring Break – Monday, March 21, 2022 – Friday, March 25, 2022
Friday, April 15, 2022 – Non-student day
Last Day of classes – Thursday, May 26, 2022
OPTION 2:
Veterans Day, Nov. 11, 2021 – Student holiday
Full week off at Thanksgiving – Nov. 22-26, 2021
Winter break begins Monday, Dec. 20, 2021, with classes resuming Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022
Spring Break – Monday, March 14, 2022 – Friday, March 18, 2022
Friday, April 15, 2022 – Students attend school
Last Day of classes – Friday, May 27, 2022
The survey link is available on the district’s Facebook and Twitter pages. A link will be emailed to parents via the Peachjar web application as well. Participants will be required to log in to a Google account.
Survey results will be shared with School Board members after the public survey closes on Friday. They are expected to cast the final vote, which will determine the 2021-22 student calendar, at the Dec. 14 meeting.
Employee calendars for 2021-22 will be determined after the student dates are finalized.