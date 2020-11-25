Last week Leesburg police officers responded to the Lee Motel where a woman had reportedly been shot in the chest. Upon arrival Sgt. Travis Whitley and Senior Officer Kyle Hobbs were able to focus their efforts on rendering aid to the victim while members of Squad 4 secured the scene. Sgt. Whitley, who is a cross-trained medic recognized the severity of the victim’s injuries and performed a life-saving decompression technique. Sgt. Whitley realized there was no time to waste in transporting the victim to advanced life support. With the help of S.O. Hobbs and Corporal Gus Escalante they were able to load the woman into a patrol car and get her to LRMC within minutes of the initial call. authorities report that after five days of intensive medical attention, the victim is in stable condition. More than one physician complimented the officers’ swift life-saving actions!
web only
Quick action by Leesburg police save woman's life
-
- Updated