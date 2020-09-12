Venice, FL (34285)

Today

Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Heavy and torrential downpours at times. High near 85F. Winds E at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Windy early...thunderstorms likely. Heavy and torrential downpours at times. Low 76F. Winds ESE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected.