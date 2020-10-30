LEESBURG – Loyal patrons of the annual Lady of the Lakes Renaissance Faire will be able to experience what it is like to step back in time to late 17th century England through a day-long series of interactive and educational activities that will be showcased virtually.
The Education Foundation of Lake County had originally cancelled the annual fall event due to
COVID-19 concerns. “We have a core group of enthusiastic volunteers who did not want the year to pass without bringing the popular Lady of the Lakes Renaissance Faire to the
community, so they have been working hard to create an engaging, virtual experience,” said Carman Cullen,
Executive Director of the Education Foundation of Lake County.
“The plague has kept us from celebrating in person, but with Zoom meetings, the virtual Lady of the Lake Renaissance Faire will provide an interactive experience to bring the fun into your homes. Best of all, attendance is free,” said Michael Dempsey, aka Lord Edward, who was instrumental in the creation of the event back in 2002.
The annual Education Day event will be offered on Friday, November 6, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and is open to all teachers and students as well as homeschool families. Participants will enjoy:
Interactive craft Games
Musical performances
History lessons from period characters
All Education Day participants must register in advance in order to receive the login information at https://lakerenfaire.com/virtual-faire-education-day-invite.