A Punta Gorda woman was charged with driving under the influence after allegedly crashing into a telephone pole and a car with her 5-year-old daughter in her car.
The 24-year-old started her journey in the parking lot of the Celtic Ray pub Friday in downtown Punta Gorda where deputies say she hit the pole and another car.
A short time later Charlotte County deputies were called to the scene of a crash in the parking lot of an apartment complex in Port Charlotte.
Deputies say they found Winona Maria Zolnowski in her heavily damaged car trying to drive it. The car was so damaged that it would not move.
Zolnowski's 5-year-old girl told deputies "her mommy came from a place in Punta Gorda where she had been drinking," the report said.
The daughter was released to a person known to her, deputies said.
Zolnowski was charged with DUI, DUI with damage to property or person of another, driving with a 0.15 or higher or with person under 18 in the vehicle, possession of more than one valid drivers license, willfully abuses a child without causing great bodily harm and leaving the scene of a crash involving property damage.
She bonded out of jail on $13,50.