Highlands County abounds in rummage sales. And it’s trite but true, “Someone’s garbage is another person’s treasure.”
Those words are especially true of the Leisure Lakes Home Owners Association. Bill Miller, former President and now VP watched the sale as people found just what they needed be it boots, a bed board, a trimmer, a dress, jewelry or the thousands of other items at their yearly sale.
The home owners donate their used and unwarned or no longer needed merchandise and it becomes treasure for others. Miller said the best thing about our sale is the groups it benefits. “We usually take in between $2500 and $3000 during our January weekend sale. One-third goes into our general fund. One-third supports our great volunteer fire department and one-third we use to purchase Christmas gifts for the less fortunate. What is not sold is offered to various charities. The remainder is picked up by Habitat For Humanity.
The fire department garage was packed with used goods. The sale was to begin at 8 a.m. Friday and run thru Saturday, but at 7:30 a.m. Friday the crowds were already there and a brisk business began. Shoppers were also treated to chili dogs loaded with cheese along with pastries, chips and soft drinks.
Folks came from all over the area and some even farther. Nick and Dulce Berger had come from Naples on their way to a class reunion in Highlands County. They stopped to look and left with a plastic bin loaded with their newly purchased treasures.
Pat Tomlinson a snowbird from St. Claire, Michigan visited for the first time. “My husband asked me to try to find a pair of motorcycle boots and sure enough, I did.” Ed Werner from Lake Placid found a box loaded with stuff. The price tag read, “Three bucks for the entire box.”
Billie Schoenfeld found herself a dress, a box of candles and a perfect table to hold her grill. Eighty-five-year-old youngster Tom Williams found a stool and Harold Bandy a bed post. “My wife has one just like the one I found. She used it since she was a kid. It needed a new post. I’ll use the posts from this one to fix her’s.”
It was a good rummage sale and everyone came out a winner...the treasurer hunters, the home owners association, the fire department and the needy families.