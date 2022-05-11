Read to your children
Dear Parents:
I am an early childhood educator (and mom) with over 20 years of experience working with children. Recently I have been tutoring elementary students. Parents often ask “How can I help my child get better grades?” or “How can we improve their scores?” It is really very simple but something that must be done at an early age and continue into their elementary childhood (and beyond)!
The best thing you can do for your child is read to them! Take time daily to read books. If you have an infant or toddler, show them picture books with photographs of real images. Talk about what you see on each page. Identify colors, shapes, animals, etc. Make the noises that the animals make or sounds that happen in the story. Read rhymes and poems as well. Read the books more than once, repetition is great for children! They will know what is happening and can anticipate what will come next.
Once your child is a little bit older, start involving them in the reading process. Have them tell you what is happening on the page before you read the words. If they recognize a word, let them read that part. Seeing familiar words in print will build on their print knowledge. Talk about letters in names or even in stories. Go on a letter hunt when you read. Talk about the sounds they make. Make a special time for reading. We always read books at naptime and before bed. EVERY single night!
Once your child is older and can read on their own, your job is not finished! You can still enjoy read-alouds with them. Pick a chapter book and read a chapter a night with them. Take turns reading pages or sentences if they want to participate. They may still enjoy just listening and spending time with you too.
You don’t have to buy every book you want to try. Go to the library, they have so many resources! Visit the Little Free Libraries all around town, often at the park or a sports field, and check out what other people passed along. Swap with a friend. You can even find programs online where they will send you books for free in the mail (for example Dolly Parton’s imagination library).
Reading sparks creativity and stimulates the imagination in your child. It helps them understand the world around them. They will develop a larger vocabulary and understanding of print by listening to you read while looking at the words on the pages. They will know that words have meaning and are important! They will also begin to see that reading can take you anywhere you want to go.
Have conversations with your kids when you are out and about. Read words when you are doing everyday things. Kids recognize signs, names of stores, etc. so “read” them often. You don’t have to do flashcards, instead write letters in the dirt or sand. Just have fun and enjoy reading, and you will pass that along to your child!
Pam Makinson, author
St. Edward’s Episcopal Preschool
