I am deeply concerned about attempts here in Florida to copy the terrible voting restrictions rushed into law in Georgia. The turnout and handling of the 2020 election in FL was something we should be proud of and carry forward. Voting by mail or via ballot box is the way we make it easier for people with many job shift times and childcare demands to still exercise their right to be heard. Any politician that is elected with high turnout has a clear mandate, whereas any seeking to make it harder to vote and harder for the local precincts to manage elections is—frankly—a fraud. Our local elections boards are to be commended and we should focus on welcoming voters, not setting up bizarre hoops to block as many people as possible and drain the resources of local boards. I urge Gov. DeSantis, Sen. Stargel and Rep. Sabatini to do their duty for this state and stop trying to block voter turnout. Keep the existing policies allowing ballot boxes and vote by mail, and stop trying to suppress votes!
Gina Meronek
Clermont
