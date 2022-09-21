LAKE PLACID — Please join us Sunday, Oct. 2 at 2 p.m. in the Tower parking lot for a peaceful and prayerful stand for life.
Each fall, on the first Sunday in October, pro-life citizens all across the United States and Canada have publicly and peacefully stood in prayer and repentance for the end of legalized abortion. From its small beginnings 35 years ago as a local witness in Southern California, Life Chain has spread to more than 2,000 cities all over North America.
This year, as they rejoice in the overturning of Roe v Wade, they also recognize the need to continue support for the unborn and women in crisis pregnancies. Individual states now will be responsible for this life or death issue and for the support of pregnant women in need.
Participants will meet shortly before 2 p.m. in the Tower parking lot across from Burger King in Lake Placid. Signs will be provided. From 2-3 p.m. standing along U.S. 27 at a safe distance from the road, the group will quietly pray for the end of abortion. Participants may bring folding chairs if standing is difficult. The event is sponsored by the Respect Life group at St. James Catholic Church.