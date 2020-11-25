Dec. 1–3, YOUR Humane Society SPCA invites the community to celebrate the holidays with a free family drive-through experience at its shelter, located at 994 CR 529A in Lake Panasoffkee. Each night, visitors can see the love of cherished family pets honored and remembered with colored and white lights on display across the five-acre campus. The event will run 7–9 p.m. each night.
While the drive-through aspect is free to all visitors, monetary gifts will be gratefully accepted during the event to help support the no-kill shelter.
To help light up the shelter’s campus with a tax-deductible gift, visit bit.ly/LightsofLove20 or text Lights to 80888. Donations also can be sent to YOUR Humane Society SPCA, PO Box 67, Lake Panasoffkee, FL 33538. Forms and payment must be received by Nov. 23 to be visible on opening day. Businesses also can sponsor the fundraiser in a number of ways. For more information, contact Claudia Labbé at fundraising@hsspca.org or 352-817-3995.