“I was surprised when I found out I was named Paramedic of the Year,” says Litton Walker, an EMT with Highlands County Fire Rescue (HCFR). He also volunteers with West Sebring Fire Station 15.
“HCFR is proud of the accomplishments all of our personnel make, and appreciate the opportunity to recognize them,” HCFR chief Marc Bashoor said, honoring Walker’s win. “The work Litton has exhibited is in the highest traditions of fire and emergency medical service delivery, and as Chief, I want to thank the Highlands News-Sun for recognizing his efforts.”
“I have always done that, helping others; it's second-nature,” Walker told the Highlands News-Sun.
“I come from a family that helps other people.”
Lotton became interested when a fellow volunteer firefighter told him about the EMT school at South Florida Community College. Litton joined up, studied, and found a calling. He graduated as an Emergency Medical Technician (EMT) in 1993.
Seeing injured people was not a problem for the 51 year old; a common aspect of EMTs is seeing terribly injured people and worse.
“I was getting experience from the fire department,” he said. “I would see people with injuries when we answered calls at West Sebring.”
His job requires his kit to be fully stocked and his equipment and tools ready to use. When he arrives on scene of a vehicle crash, for instance, EMTs must calmly but quickly survey the scene.
Walker says he uses a reassuring voice when treating people who are scared and not sure what comes next.
“You identify yourself to the injured people, recognizing the job you have to perform,” he says. “You triage the scene, see how many life-threatening injuries you see. You treat the most serious issues first.”
Like other medical workers honored by the newspaper, Litton feels it is important to mention his teammates and how he and they kept going through COVID-19, wearing masks, gloves, and responding to many, many calls of “difficulty breathing,” in the words of Central Dispatch.
“We ran a lot of medical calls, a lot of COVID cases starting about a year ago. No one knew what it was, it was a new strain of virus,” Litton said. “I got it, but we all kept helping people who were scared by not being able to breathe.”
Walker’s brother, Donald Walker, is also a paramedic.
Donald Walker began his career as an EMT in January 2000. In November of 2013 he was promoted to paramedic. He got his 20-year pin from the Highlands County Commissioners in 2020.
“We’re proud of him, too,” Litton Walker said. “He’s one of us.”